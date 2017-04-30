Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha says superstar Aamir Khan has become a role model with the kind of films he has been working in.

“…Aamir doing such wonderful roles… he has now become a role model,” Shatrughan said at the launch of “Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl”, the actress’ autobiography penned along with veteran film critic Khaled Mohamed and published by Om Books International.

The 71-year-old actor, who is the father of actress Sonakshi Sinha, said Aamir is not only known in Bollywood but also in the sectors of art and culture.

“I don’t think that there is any man, who can match up to Aamir Khan.

“The themes which touches the hearts, society, national interest in matter of woman empowerment like what he did a film like ‘Dangal’…. I believe neither there was a film like this has come and nor will it ever come,” he added.

Shatrughan said that Aamit is inspirational and motivational as a role model, and the journey has just started for the 52-year-old superstar.

On the acting front, Aamir is currently prepping for his upcoming film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, where he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.