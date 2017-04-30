Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday described S.S Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, which has already been adjudged a blockbuster, as Indian cinema’s pride. He even saluted the whole team for their efforts.

Calling it a “masterpiece”, Rajinikanth tweeted: “‘Baahubali 2’ Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to god’s own child Rajamouli and his team.”

While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was supposed to come out in 2016.

However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from first day across four languages, the second part in the “Baahubali” franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.