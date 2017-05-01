Singer Olly Murs is reportedly dating aspiring popstar Nadine Hermez and was spotted getting cosy to her during an outing here.

Murs, who earlier split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas, enjoyed a date night with Hermez last week, when they were spotted at JuJu’s here, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Olly and Nadine were in a quiet corner and seemed very close. They are secretly dating,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“Most of the time they had linked arms and Nadine was stroking Olly’s arm. He was also very touchy-feely with her. They definitely looked like a couple rather than two friends,” the source added.