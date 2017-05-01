Actress Katherine Heigl feels her life isn’t “perfect”, but says she used to constantly “strive for perfection” when she was younger.

Heigl, who has daughters Naleigh and Adalaide, and son Joshua with husband Josh Kelley, says finding perfection is not a realistic goal for her now, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Life isn’t perfect — parenthood is far from perfect — but we all try to emulate that. When I was younger, I stroked for perfection a lot, but now that’s just not feasible,” Heigl told Closer magazine.

“Women can beat themselves up so much over this, but there has to come a point where you say, ‘I can only do so much at one time.’ When I’m working, it’s time away from the family, and when I’m with my family that’s a choice to keep me away from my job,” she added.