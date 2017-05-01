Actor Orlando Bloom says he made a “conscious decision” to take a step back from his work when he got divorced from supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Bloom has made a few appearances on the big screen in the past few years.

He says he took time out to provide his six-year-old son Flynn with stability when he and Kerr separated in 2013, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’m no less driven. I have a six-year-old son and I made a conscious choice to be present for my child at a period when me and his mum were separating. I’d never regret that,” Bloom told Total Film magazine.

Kerr is now engaged to Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel.

“Now that everything is more settled — she’s happy and engaged and I’m happy with a stable home environment — I have a deep desire to work,” Bloom said.