Actress Cate Blanchett says her husband and playwright Andrew Upton likes her to dress like a high school librarian.

“My husband likes it best when I wear a cardigan, a tweed skirt and a pair of spectacles,” the Oscar-winning actress told people.com.

“I would dress like a high school librarian if he had his way. He’s old-fashioned in that way,” the 47-year-old added.

But she wears what she likes.

“I don’t dress for anyone’s approval. I’m sure there have been some doozies of choices that people have or haven’t liked. Though, you should really see me at 6 a.m. It’s not pretty,” she said.

Blanchett and Upton have been married for nearly 20 years and are parents to Dashiell, 15, Roman, 13, Ignatius, 9, and Edith, 2.