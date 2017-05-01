Tollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ is already etching a name for itself in the US box office, leaving behind the likes of Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali emerged number 3 on US box office behind the ‘Fate of the Furious’ and ‘How to be a Latin Lover’.

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 was able to leave behind Hollywood-favourite Tom Hanks and Emma Watson’s ‘The Circle’ which was poorly reviewed by critics and viewers alike. While ‘The Circle’ opened with $9.3 million, Baahubali 2 earned $10.1 million. It is surprising considering the fact that Baahubali 2 was played in just 420 screens.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, said, “In what is a slow and would otherwise be unremarkable weekend, this is a really interesting lineup of films. This is the final weekend before the summer season kicks off and the blockbusters hit theaters. But this weekend is marked by an incredible amount of multicultural content. It reflects the world that we’re living in.”

Baahubali 2 is expected to earn Rs 400 crore in the opening weekend, a record which will be unmatched in Indian cinema for a long time. Played as second part of the now popular cult movie ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, Baahubali 2 has been rated superbly by fans all over the world.

In the second place behind ‘The Fate of the Furious’ is the romantic-comedy ‘How to be a Latin Lover’ starring Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell.