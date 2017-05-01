Vivegam new poster

On the occasion of Tollywood superstar Thala Ajith Kumar’s 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie ‘Vivegam’ unveiled a new poster as a treat to his fans.

‘Vivegam’ is an action-thriller which is directed by Siva. This is Siva’s third collaboration with Ajith Kumar after two back to back blockbusters, the 2014 film ‘Veeram’ and 2015’s ‘Vedhalam’.

Ajith who plays the role of an Interpol agent in ‘Vivegam’ is seen in an intense look carrying a log on his shoulders in snow and shouting out loud in pain in the new poster. In the first poster, Ajith was shirtless displaying his chiselled body.

Siva took to his Twitter handle to wish the Ajith on his birthday, Siva tweeted, “Happy birthday thala ajith sir,honest,humble,great man,it’s truly honour to know u,my sincere prayers for ur happiness and long life,sai sai.”

Happy birthday thala ajith sir,honest,humble,great man,it’s truly honour to know u,my sincere prayers for ur happiness and long life,sai sai — siva+director (@directorsiva) April 30, 2017

Young music composer Anirudh Ravichander also wished Ajith, while sharing the new poster. “Happiest birthday to the one and only! Love you sir :).”

Happiest birthday to the one and only! Love you sir 🙂 #HBDBelovedThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/Z73BZOP7C6 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 30, 2017

The movie that starts Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi is slated to hit the screens during the Independence Day weekend.