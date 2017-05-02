Reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s romance with rapper Travis Scott are reportedly getting closer. They were seen partying at a nightclub here to celebrate his birthday.

Rapper Travis Scott turned 25 on April 30 and celebrated his birthday in New York City.

Kylie, who split from rapper Tyga last month after almost three years together, was spotted by club-goers as she got intimate to Scott and was seen dancing with him, reports people.com.

“He was definitely looking for something intimate,” a source said.

“They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other. He didn’t really perform, he just showed up and partied. They left in the same car too,” the source added.