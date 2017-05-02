Arnab Goswami has launched promos of his new venture ‘Republic TV’ on Twitter. Although it has garnered positive attention on social media sites, there have been vehement criticisms thrown against him.

The Republic TV co-founder, short of jumping and swinging at his panellists, has achieved it all when it comes to voice decibels. Arnab, though popular, has his own share of people who does not want to be part of the nation that ‘knows’.

In Republic TV’s new promotional video, Arnab Goswami can be seen writing letters to members of the opposition party. Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi, whose exploits Arnab is bent on exposing regardless of what is happening in the country, are opposition leaders who have suffered heavy electoral defeats. Mocking fun at his action, Bollywood actress and popular columnist Twinkle Khanna has expressed her condemnation of Goswami with a cleverly captioned video.

Long time since we met, Mr Gandhi. This one’s for you. #ArnabWithYouSoon pic.twitter.com/pdJM84423I — Republic (@republic) April 21, 2017

On her Instagram account, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her daughter wearing the mask of a grim reaper and carrying a butcher’s knife in her hand. She captioned it: “Instead of writing letters perhaps Arnab should try incorporating these less ambiguous moves in his next video #CutCutCut.”

Instead of writing letters perhaps Arnab should try incorporating these less ambiguous moves in his next video #CutCutCut A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

The sarcastic remark is intended to poke fun at how Arnab Goswami is unfairly targeting opposition leaders who are not in power.

Seeing how people support Arnab’s live-wire sentiments, it may be probable that Twinkle Khanna will be trolled heavily for her remark. Arnab’s Republic TV promos have been widely shared on social media sites.