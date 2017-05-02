The second installment of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise is slated to release on April 27 next year.

Starring Tiger Shroff, ‘Baaghi 2′ is directed by choreographer and director Ahmed Khan.

Tiger took to Twitter, where he shared the first look of the film’s poster and captioned: Here we go…again…’Baaghi 2’ Sajid Nadiadwala…Ahmed Khan…NGEMovies…Foxstar Hindi”.

The first look of ‘Baaghi 2’ suggests that the film will be an action movie. In the poster, a man with a well-chiselled body holding a gun with his back towards the camera, can be seen.

Khan also shared the look on his official Twitter account and captioned it: “‘Baaghi 2’ — Here we come with our first look for you lovely people.”

BAAGHI 2-Here we come with our first look for you lovely people 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Y5zm7THkpw — Ahmed Khan (@khan_ahmedasas) May 2, 2017

The second instalment is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“Here’s the first look of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 2’. Ronnie is coming back on 27 April 2018! Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan”,” a tweet on the production company’s official Twitter account read.

‘Baaghi’, which released in 2016, was directed by Sabbir Khan, also featured actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The film revolved around a rebellious man named Ronny, who falls in love with Sia but circumstances separate them. Years later, Ronny learns that Sia is abducted by the martial arts champion Raghav.