‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ that has created history with its box office collection recently landed itself in an controversy.

As per reports, a community is so much offended with one dialogue in the movie that they have lodged a police complaint over the same.

Members of Arekatika Porata Samithi have reportedly filed a complaint against the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’ as they are offended by a scene where Kattappa played by Sathyaraj says, ‘Katika Cheekati’.

As per the community, Katika is a caste slur. The members of the community were quoted saying, “We Katika people indulge in the trade of butchery, to sell meat of goats, sheep and hens, to provide healthy food to the society, as part of our livelihood. We are not harsh, inhuman and anti-social people as the movies try to portray us.”

They even added that the movie has certain anti-social elements that gives wrong impression on the children of their community.