Singer Selena Gomez has reportedly teamed up with singer Charli XCX and written a new single through which she is dissing her former on and off boyfriend Justin Bieber.

According to a source, the new song, titled “Bad girlfriend”, is about a girl who is getting wiser after taking the blame for a failed relationship despite her boyfriend’s fault, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The lyrics of the song include: “I know I’m not there for you or there when you call. I’m a bad girlfriend/ I’m a bad girlfriend.”

The source said: “It’s all about a boyfriend the girl is no longer really into and has finally gotten wise to. It’s tongue-in-cheek and Selena and Charli knew exactly who they were writing about.”

“She sings about how a good girlfriend would just carry on and let their boyfriend walk all over them, with their cheating and what not, but she’s changed her ways.”

Gomez is currently dating singer The Weeknd. The couple made their relationship official while attending the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art here on Monday.