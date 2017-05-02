She started her innings in the Hindi film industry over three decades ago and has given cinematic jewels like “Teesri Manzil”, “Kati Patang” and “Caravan”. Veteran actress Asha Parekh says she has seen a positive evolution in the Hindi film industry over the years.

“The industry has evolved a lot for the good. I mean technically, it is good. Every actor is doing one film at a time… In our times, we were doing four or five films at the same time. That has changed,” Asha told IANS over phone.

“It is good to see that artistes are doing one film at one time and the concentration is more on that film,” the 74-year-old veteran added.

Talking about the new generation of actors, Asha said: “Today they (new generation) actors are doing an extremely great job. They are concentrating on their work and working really hard.”

Asha, who has launched her biography titled “Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl” penned by Khalid Mohamed and published by Om Books International, says she wouldn’t have lasted in today’s time.

“Because they are so stressed out with media on them all the time… The promotions of a film….We never did all of that,” said the actress, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992.

Asked why she isn’t making a comeback on the silver screen, she said: “I feel like I have worked a lot and I feel I don’t want to do any mummyji or auntyji roles which are of no consequence.”

But what is keeping the “Dil Deke Dekho” star busy?

“Well I’m busy with the Film Industry Welfare Trust. I am busy with my hospital… There is too much to do and very little time.”