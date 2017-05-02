Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of his long-delayed bilingual film “Vishwaroopam 2”. Haasan tweeted the posters in three languages. Having been lying in cold storage for nearly two years, the sequel to Kamal Haasan-directed “Vishwaroopam” will release later this year.
Earlier in the day, the actor has expressed happiness over the release of first look poster. He wrote on his Twitter account: “Happy to an ounce: Today 7 pm Vishwaroop 2 Hindi first look poster and Vishwaroopam Tamizh Telugu 1st look posters will be released exclusively for you.”
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017
Last month, Haasan confirmed that the project has been revived.
Also starring Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur, the film will explore the mother-son sentiment between Haasan and Waheeda Rehman, who has played a pivotal role.
The film, which has music by Ghibran, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu.
Haasan plays a spy in the film, which he has co-written with Atul Tiwari.