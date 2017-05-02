Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of his long-delayed bilingual film “Vishwaroopam 2”. Haasan tweeted the posters in three languages. Having been lying in cold storage for nearly two years, the sequel to Kamal Haasan-directed “Vishwaroopam” will release later this year.

Earlier in the day, the actor has expressed happiness over the release of first look poster. He wrote on his Twitter account: “Happy to an ounce: Today 7 pm Vishwaroop 2 Hindi first look poster and Vishwaroopam Tamizh Telugu 1st look posters will be released exclusively for you.”

Last month, Haasan confirmed that the project has been revived.

Also starring Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur, the film will explore the mother-son sentiment between Haasan and Waheeda Rehman, who has played a pivotal role.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu.

Haasan plays a spy in the film, which he has co-written with Atul Tiwari.