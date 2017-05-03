A- A A+

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, who is currently filming ‘Phoenix Wilder: The Great Elephant Adventure’ in South Africa, took a break from her shooting schedule to take an elephant ride.

Hurley shared a photograph of her enjoying the ride over social media last week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the image, the 51-year-old holds her hand in the air with joy as she rests on top an elephant.

“Hello Africa! Adventures with elephants. This one was due to be culled until they rescued it,” Hurley wrote alongside the image.

“Phoenix Wilder: The Great Elephant Adventure” follows the story of a 12-year-old who outsmarts a gang of poachers and saves the elephants.

