Actress Blake Lively wore almost 200 carats of jewellery to the Met Gala here.

On Monday, the 29-year-old adorned a gold, embellished Versace gown with a blue feathered train, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz’s 130 carats of sapphire accessories, including an 82 carat pair of Burma earrings and a 50-carat triple sapphire ring. She also wore a 50-carat diamond ring, reports people.com.

Schwartz, an American jeweller, shared the details of Lively’s attire on her Instagram account.

Alongside a photograph of the actress and her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds at the red carpet and posted: “I mean how perfect can you get? Super hot couple Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2017 Met Ball in Versace.

“My girl Blake rockin 130 carats Lorraine Schwarz and Ofira jewelz, sapphires and 48 carat Diamond rings, wow family, love them,” Schwarz added.

Although Lively, who has daughters James, two, and seven-month-old Ines, wore a floor length dress with a train, the actress has questioned herself in the past as to why she chooses to wear ensembles with the extended piece when she struggles walking up stairs.

“I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I’m like, ‘Why am I wearing a train?’,” she said.