Forever ready to make a fashion statement Bollywood and now Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra hit the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in a slaying trench coat from fashion household Ralph Lauren.

The dusky hot bombshell while posing for the paparazzi unveiled the ‘never-ending’ train of her gown which even required personal dedicated helpers in getting the ‘Desi girl’ upstairs.

While the fashion police thoroughly appreciated the bold diva, the social media on the other took her ‘gown game’ to the next level.

There was no doubt the ‘Quantico’ actress delivered with her trail blazing looks and a much expected bold avatar.

With the trench coat becoming the talk of town, it was also hailed as the longest trench coat world has ever seen.

Here are some of the reactions that made Twitter go gaga over Priyanka’s Met Gala look.

 

 

 

 

First Published | 3 May 2017 11:49 AM
