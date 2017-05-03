American band Metallica is set to stream a snippet of their final tour rehearsal in a special, ‘Now That We’re Live’, on May 9 on Facebook Live.

The band will perform four full tracks – including current single ‘Now that we’re dead’ – from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, where they’ll begin the North American leg of their WorldWired Tour the following night, May 10, reports rollingstone.com.

After the livestream, ‘Now That We’re Live’ will be available to watch on demand through Metallica’s website and the band’s Facebook page.

Members of Metallica’s fan club, Fifth Member, can enter to win a chance to attend the rehearsal through the band’s website.

During the livestream, fans will be able to donate to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which raises money for an array of charities, including education programmes and local food banks.

WorldWired Tour will extend through the summer.