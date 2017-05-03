A- A A+

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says his friendship of 42 years with actor and film director Satish Kaushik survived not because of love, but thanks to “open jealousies”.

Satish had re-tweeted the trailer of Anupam’s international film “The Big Sick” and captioned it: “Congrats. Proud and very very jealous of you my best friend.”

To that, Anupam replied: “Hahaha! Our friendship has survived for 42 years because of our open jealousies, not because of love. Aapki jealousy mein bahut pyar hai (Your jealousy also has a lot of love).”

Satish, who has worked with Anupam in films like “Daddy”, “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”, “Ram Lakhan” and “Jamai Raja” among many others, said: “Absolutely right… To grow in life and make friendship stronger you have to be jealous of your friends. Love forever.”

“The Big Sick”, which is a romantic comedy film directed by Michael Showalter, also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and Zoe Kazan.

