International singing sensation and heartthrob of millions, Justin Bieber is all set to flag off his maiden India tour. Bieber, who will be in India for five days, will perform on May 10 in Mumbai.

The singing superstar will not only be entertaining the audience but has plans fixed to explore the nation culturally and through its unique cuisine and delicacies.

According to reports, Justin will be introduced to royal Indian cuisines being served in crockery with his name engraved in Devanagri script.

Bieber will be given a tour around famous places and spots in the city. For this, Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernadez will company him to go around famous tourist location including Gateway of India, Kala Ghoda, Mani Bhavan and several other places.

Justin may also visit tan salons, sushi bars, night clubs, casinos and other famous joints in Mumbai.

Apart from his schedule, here are some demands that Justin Bieber has put forth to avoid any last minute chaos: