Multiplexes in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, deferred in capping movie tickets to Rs 200 on Wednesday, as they claimed to have not yet received the government notification in this regard.

“Multiplexes and single-screen theatres have not yet received the cap order, as the Department of Culture delayed in dispatching it to implement it from Wednesday. I hope they got it by evening to freeze the ticket price to Rs 200,” Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President Sa Ra Govindu told reporters here.

The state government on Tuesday ordered a ceiling of Rs 200 on a movie ticket excluding taxes in all multiplexes and theatres across the state from Wednesday.

“Though a few multiplexes like Cinepolis, PVR and Inox in Bengaluru have not obeyed the order, I am sure they would do once they get the order from Thursday,” said Govindu.

The maximum ticket price for Kannada films in multiplexes and theatres will be Rs 203, including Rs 3 service tax and zero entertainment tax, while the ticket price for non-Kannada films will be Rs 264, including Rs 60 for entertainment tax and Rs 4 service tax.

“Those who watched non-Kannada films had booked the tickets online. We are not charging more than what the government had fixed,” a Cinepolis staffer told IANS.

The notification also makes screening of Kannada films in multiplexes and theatres with shows at 1.30 p.m., 4.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. mandatory in a bid to encourage Kannada cine buffs watch local films during prime time than in a morning show.

The notification excludes Gold Class screen and Gold Class seats in the multiplexes from the Rs 200 cap for non-Kannada films, and also does not apply to IMAX and 4D screen theatres.

Of the 650 single-screen theatres and 90 multiplexes with multi-screens across the southern state, about 60 theatres and 40 multiplexes are in Bengaluru alone.

A theatre has about 600 seats, while each multiplex, where the number of screens ranges from two to 10, has 200 seats for every screen.

The state government was under pressure from Kannada organisations to cap movie tickets in multiplexes to Rs 200 so that a common man can afford to watch Kannada or non-Kannada films even in their luxury.