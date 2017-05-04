The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming historical war drama film ‘Tubelight’ is out and it’s nothing less than extraordinary. The film is based on the Indo-China war.

The opening shot of the two minute and seven seconds teaser shows soldiers at war. Salman Khan makes his first appearance at 55 seconds. Considering how appealing the teaser is, one can only imagine how the trailer of the film is going to be!

Earlier in the day, Kabir Khan, the director of the movie shared a short glimpse of the teaser on his Twitter account.

WATCH:

The film features Salman Khan as a slow learner, who is in search of his brother, an army man. The cinematography is absolutely brilliant with visuals that move your heart.

The film has some intresting dialogues too, here is one for all the ‘Bhai’ fans out there: “Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai to full light kar deta hai.”

This is Salman and Kabir’s third collaboration after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijan.

The film Tubelight, featuring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Salman Khan’s brother Suhail Khan, is slated to release on Eid this year.

Salman Khan will be next seen Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. This film is a sequel of 2012 box-office movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that was helmed by Kabir Khan.