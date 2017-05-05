A- A A+

Singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she hasn’t taken drugs since last three weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a frequent user of marijuana over the last few years, but Cyrus has now decided to restrict herself from the drug.

“I f*****g hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to (resist changing). But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it),” Cyrus told billboard.com.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she added.

Despite her long-term use of marijuana, Cyrus said she didn’t find it hard to give up taking drugs.

“It’s easy, dude. When I want something, it’s f*****g easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time,” she said.  

