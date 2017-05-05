Actress Vanessa Hudgens has 20 lipsticks in her purse as she likes to change her lip colour on the basis of her feelings.

“When I’m not feeling 100 per cent, I throw on a bold lip and feel better,” Hudgens told people.com.

“I carry a pouch in my purse with probably 20 different lip colours all in the kind of nude to red to coral to rust category. Just anything in there. Whatever I am feeling that day, whatever goes with the outfit that makes me feel a little more confident works,” she added.