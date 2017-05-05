Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Aamir Khan’s daughter in his latest Hindi blockbuster ‘Dangal’, is back in action. This time the actor would be seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

After Dangal, this would be the second big project for the 25-year-old actor.

The news of Fatima joining Thugs of Hindostan was confirmed by the director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor).

In a statement, he said, “The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of the action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film.”

Before zeroing in on Fatima’s name for the role, the makers of the film were considering Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sara Khan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal, won many hearts with her power pack performance.

The shooting for Thugs of Hindostan will begin on June 1. The film will bring superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together on screen for the first time.