We all are aware of actor Alia Bhatt’s love for cats and kittens. Her Instagram account is flooded with the pictures of her adopted son Edward Bhatt. In fact, the 24-year-old actress loves waking up to look at her cat’s face every morning.

In sickness and in health, in happiness and in sad times, Alia’s pet is with her.

Incidentally, Alia Bhatt turned muse for the leading fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani where the bold actress is posing topless with a jet black cat in her arms.

The fashion photographer took to Instagram to share the picture. He captioned it as, “#Love the ‘Cattitude’, Dont Ya? @aliaabhatt (sic).”

The actor looks smoking hot in the black and white photograph clicked by Dabboo Ratnani and it’s difficult to take our eyes off the actor.

We loved this avatar of the bubbly and beautiful Alia. Did you?