Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage at the IIFA Rocks event, which will be a prelude to the star-studded award ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival to be held in New York in July. He is excited about his gig.

Diljit, who has featured in Bollywood films like ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Phillauri’, will be a part of the IIFA experience for the second time. This year, he will kick-start the IIFA Rocks, a musical night.

Talking about it, Diljit said in a statement: “I’m really excited to be a part of IIFA for the second year in a row. I look forward to my performance and I’m excited to be a part of this grand celebration and to share the platform with such talented artists.”

He hopes it’s a “magical experience”.

The star line-up at IIFA Rocks — to be held at the iconic Metlife Stadium on July 14 — will include performances by the Oscar winning AR Rahman along with Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri among others.

The main awards ceremony of thee event’s 18th edition — on July 15 — will witness power-packed performances by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

It is for the second time that the IIFA celebrations are happening in the US. It was once held in Tampa Bay.