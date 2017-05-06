Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West and husband and rapper Kanye West went through a lot of marital problems over the year, but according to a source they have managed to keep things as normal as possible for their children.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different. Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all. There was no fighting in front of the children, North, 3, and Saint, 1,” a source told people.com.

Talking about the couple’s relationship status, the insider said, “The two have been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”