When news emerged that a biopic is in the works on badminton star Saina Nehwal, there was speculation on whether Deepika Padukone would play the part. But Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for it. Now a movie on PV Sindhu is in the making, but Deepika says she has never been approached for any biopic.

“I have never been approached for any biopic, to be honest. I do have a background in badminton, but I have never been approached for any biopic,” Deepika, daughter of celebrated badminton player Prakash Padukone, told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actress played her bit of badminton before venturing into modelling and films.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is honoured to play Saina on screen in a movie directed by Amole Gupte.

For the project on Sindhu, no official announcement regarding the lead actress has been made yet by Sonu Sood, who is producing it.

Deepika’s focus is currently on “Padmavati”, and she is looking forward to her visit to Cannes for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which she will be attending as the newly appointed global brand ambassador for cosmetic giant L’Oréal Paris.

On Friday, she launched the brand’s Cannes Collection 2017 inspired by the theme #LifeatCannes in Mumbai. She revealed that she will be attending the event on May 17 and May 18 along with international co-ambassadors Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon among others.

From India, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will grace the red carpet.