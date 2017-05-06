Actress Vidya Balan, known for portraying strong willed characters, reminisced the moment when she watched the 1982 film “Arth”, starring Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. She “just fell in love” with it.

“I was in the middle of my 12th exams. I had a history exam and I was really not interested in the exam and happened to switch on the TV. I saw ‘Arth’ and just fell in love with what I saw.

“I loved the fact that this woman in the end of the film walked away saying ‘What if I was the one who had done this, would you have accepted me?’ He says ‘No’. And she walks away. That blew my mind. I have never seen that,” Vidya said on the CNN-News18’s show “Virtuosity”.

The film’s actresses Shabana and Smita “completely blew” her mind as well.

“In one viewing, I knew the dialogues of the films. I knew moments from the films so while I was studying I would go up to my friend’s terrace and study… sometimes in the open, but what actually I was doing there was enacting scenes from ‘Arth’,” she added.

