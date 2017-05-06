Former pornstar, Sophie Brussaux has levelled allegations against rapper Drake. Sophie has claimed that she is pregnant with Drake’s child. After the news caught media attention representatives of the rapper have rubbished and denied all the charges.

However, Drake’s side has not completely ruled out the possibility of the charges levelled against Drake but said that, Sophie Brussaux has often admitted to having multiple relationships and has a questionable background.

On the other hand Sophie says that she has Drake’s text messages as proof and that she is three months pregnant. According to reports in international media Sophie has begun the process of a paternity test.

The conception of the child happened in January–when she and Drake were in Amsterdam, Sophie said.

As per reports, similar charges have been levelled against Drake earlier also.