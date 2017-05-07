India-born US-based actress Freida Pinto wants to meet men the “traditional way”.

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress, who was previously in a relationship with actor Dev Patel, is currently “single” and says she doesn’t like to use apps like Tinder in order to find love, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Dates are fun: you meet new people and sometimes you become good friends and other times, pfft. You think, I never want to see that crazy person again. I meet people the traditional way,” Pinto told Red magazine.

The 32-year-old has ruled out the possibility of having any children at the moment as she is committed to figuring out herself.

“It’s about figuring out who I am first. The job of motherhood is far more important than being an actress. You can only raise an empathetic child if you have empathy towards yourself,” she said.