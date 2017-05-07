A- A A+

One Direction star Liam Payne, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cheryl last month, celebrated the birth of his son Bear with friends during a night out, while Cheryl remained at home.

After Bear’s birth, Payne joined Snapchat and has since been posting about his upcoming album.

On Friday evening, one of Payne’s friends, posted a photograph in which the singer can be seen enjoying a night out with his friends.

ALSO READ: ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress Freida Pinto wants to find love traditionally

Payne looked relaxed in the image, which was captioned: “God Bless Bear, from the lads.”

Though fans have been waiting for Payne to share images of Bear, the singer has been busy familiarising himself with Snapchat’s famous filters.

 

First Published | 7 May 2017 7:30 AM
Read News On:

Bear

Liam Payne Snapchat

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        