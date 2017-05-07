One Direction star Liam Payne, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cheryl last month, celebrated the birth of his son Bear with friends during a night out, while Cheryl remained at home.
After Bear’s birth, Payne joined Snapchat and has since been posting about his upcoming album.
On Friday evening, one of Payne’s friends, posted a photograph in which the singer can be seen enjoying a night out with his friends.
Payne looked relaxed in the image, which was captioned: “God Bless Bear, from the lads.”
Though fans have been waiting for Payne to share images of Bear, the singer has been busy familiarising himself with Snapchat’s famous filters.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!