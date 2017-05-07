One Direction star Liam Payne, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cheryl last month, celebrated the birth of his son Bear with friends during a night out, while Cheryl remained at home.

After Bear’s birth, Payne joined Snapchat and has since been posting about his upcoming album.

On Friday evening, one of Payne’s friends, posted a photograph in which the singer can be seen enjoying a night out with his friends.

Payne looked relaxed in the image, which was captioned: “God Bless Bear, from the lads.”

Though fans have been waiting for Payne to share images of Bear, the singer has been busy familiarising himself with Snapchat’s famous filters.