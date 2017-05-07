Actress Eva Longoria has credited her mother for her “great hair”.

She believes her mother has “the best hair in the world”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old wrote: “I got my great head of hair from my mom! Seriously she has the best hair in the world! She also taught me how to care for it! What are your favorite tips from your mom?”

In the post, she can be seen posing alongside her mother.