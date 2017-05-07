Reality TV personality Kris Jenner and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s on-and-off partner Scott Disick are working together on a new reality TV show about flipping houses.

The show will be titled ‘Royally Flipped’, reports tmz.com.

Kris is set to produce the show, while Disick, his business partner, realtor Tomer Fridman and a contractor, will star in it.

“Tomer shows Scott and his partner homes, they plunk down money, Mickey the contractor fixes them up and Tomer sells the crib for a hefty profit,” tmz.com reported about the show’s concept.

They are already shooting the pilot for the reality TV project, featuring homes in Malibu and the San Fernando Valley.