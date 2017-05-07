It looks like desperate measure are called in order to uplift the free falling TRP of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as the sitcom’s caretakers have asked former adult film actress Monica Castelino to join the show and spice things up.

The Kapil Sharma Show has recently been the talk of the town since the feud between Kapil and his show co-stars emerged in media.

Kapil is alleged to have engaged in an open brawl with Sunil Grover which resulted in a total walkout from fellow comedians Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar from the show.

Sources suggest that after falling TRP’s and plagiarism allegations, a new entrant has been lined up for the show in the form of former adult actress Monica Castelino who rose to fame with films like ‘Men Not Allowed’ and ‘Kama Sundri’.

Monica has also acted in TV shows such as ‘Har Mard Ka Dard’, ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’, ‘The Great Indian Family Drama’, ‘Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani’ and she also did a special item number in a Bollywood movie back in 2009.

For Monica it can be another famous step to be in the limelight but for the show it only depicts a shift in paradigm to rope in audience’s attention once again.