SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ has become the highest grossing Indian film worldwide.

This Prabhas-Rana starrer movie has managed to mint more than Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide collection.

‘Baahubali 2’ has grossed around Rs 800 crore in India and the rest has been earned from overseas.

On the opening day, ‘Baahubali 2’ witnessed 95% occupancy in theatres and shuttered all the box records by earring Rs 121 crore on Day 1.

The news was confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

With ₹ 800+ Cr in India and ₹ 200+ Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do ₹ 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. 👏👏#1000croreBaahubali pic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Overwhelmed by the response that ‘Baahubali 2’ received, Prabhas who plays the eponymous characters Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali penned down an emotional letter thanking fans for their unconditional love. Prabhas took to Facebook to post the letter, he wrote, “To All My Fans , a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you’ll have showered on me.

The movie crossed the 800 crore mark on Thursday, May 6 leaving behind Aamir Khan’s PK that minted Rs 792 crore.

After the massive of the second instalment of Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is even planning is make a third installment in the Baahubali series.

The movie that was originally made in Telugu and later dubbed in other south Indian languages and Hindi has received great response across the country.