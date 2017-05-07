Oscar winning actress Diane Keaton will be honoured with the American Film Institutes (AFI) lifetime achievement award next month.

The “Annie Hall” star, also a filmmaker, was in October revealed as the institute’s intended 45th recipient of the career-recognising honour.

The AFI confirmed on Friday that Keaton will accept the award at a gala event here on June 8, reports variety.com.

While naming Keaton, the chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, Howard Stringer, said: “Diane Keaton is one of the most beloved leading ladies of American film.

“Peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama, she has won the world’s heart time and again by creating characters of both great strength and vulnerability.

“Her career as a director and producer is further evidence of her passion for the art form and her seemingly boundless talents.”

Of the 45 artistes to receive the award, only nine have been women – Bette Davis, Lillian Gish, Barbara Stanwyck, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Fonda and now Keaton.