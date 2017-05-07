Actress Debra Messing was honoured at the 28th GLAAD Media Awards that recognizes the most inclusive and accurately portrayed representations of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) community in film, television and other platforms.

“Moonlight” was previously named the year’s outstanding film while “Transparent” was selected as outstanding TV comedy.

The Saturday ceremony saw the presentations of the remainder of the awards, including the event’s largest remaining prize: Tegan and Sara as outstanding music artist, reports variety.com.

Messing and entertainer Billy Porter were honoured with excellence in media award and Vito Russo award respectively.

Other special guests included host Ross Mathews, actress Whoopi Goldberg and actors Rami Malek and Zachary Quinto. Dance-rock band DNCE also gave a special live performance.