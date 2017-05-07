There is no stopping Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as continues to shatter records after records in both India and abroad. The SS Rajamouli directorial is the first Indian movie to gross over Rs 100 crore in North America and is still going strong in theaters.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has also become the highest grossing Indian film of all time after touching the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide. On the other hand, Hindi version of the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Ramya Krishna, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah has collected over Rs 245 crore at the box office.

The film takes forward the story of its predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning which had ended with Katappa revealing himself as the killer of Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali 2 has been receiving appreciation from both critics and viewers alike, which has contributed to film’s success in a big way.

Meanwhile, Film’s lead actor Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli have thanked the audience for their overwhelming response.