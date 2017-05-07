Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s second Marathi film, yet untitled, went on floors on Sunday. “Muhurat day for the Marathi film in our production. Best of luck guys,” Ajay tweeted on Sunday along with a photo of the Muhurat shot.

In the image, the cast members, including Nana Patekar, are seen smiling as actress Kajol poses with a clapperboard to begin the shooting of the film, directed by Satish Rajwade.

Rajwade, who has also acted in Hindi films like “Vaastav: The Reality”, is known for helming Marathi movies such as “Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2” and “Premachi Goshta”.

Nana and Ajay have co-starred in films such as “Apaharan” and “Raajneeti”.

Ajay had earlier produced the Marathi film “Vitti Dandu”.