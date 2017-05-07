Renowned Pakistani sitarist Ustad Raees Khan passed away here on Saturday, media reports said on Sunday. He was 77.

Khan is survived by his singer-wife Bilqees Khanum and four sons, Dawn reported.

Born in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 1939 into a family of musicians, he began playing sitar at a young age.

Apart from performing at a number of concerts solo, Khan collaborated with legendary shehnai player Ustad Bismillah Khan on stage. He also played sitar for film music composers.

After marrying Bilqees Khanum in the 1980s, Khan moved to Pakistan, the Dawn reported.

Famous Pakistani music composer Raza Shah said: “Ustad Raees has worked a lot for PTV. He was a maestro, an expert. His work is an asset. It was his greatness that he shifted to our country and we request to the government of Pakistan to establish a museum at his residence.”

Singer Lata Mangeshkar also expressed her condolences on her official Twitter account.

“Meri unko bhavpurna shraddhanjali (My heartfelt tributes),” she tweeted.