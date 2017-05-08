Actress Gal Gadot, who essays Wonder Woman in the film by the same name, says she could not breathe in the character’s outfit when she wore it for the first time.

The 32-year-old could not believe how tight her outfit was when she first put it on that she decided to go to the gym to get into it comfortably, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I couldn’t breathe when I first tried the costume on, it was so tight. So, I went to the gym, tried it on again and it felt great, a much better fitting,” Gadot told The Sun newspaper.

However, her plan did not work as the costume department then decided to make it tighter.

“I made it very clear that I needed to have some oxygen going through my body to shoot the movie. We adjusted the costume and I wore it every single day, and we shot over 117 days. The new version was great. I can even sleep in it. It’s like pyjamas,” she said.