The characters in the forthcoming film “Transformers: The Last Knight” – Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be merging into one, according to the new promotional standee.

The standee shows that Optimus Prime has a new body, which some of the parts resemble those of Bumblebee, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This sparks speculation whether Optimus will somehow merge Bumblebee’s body into his. The two have often been seen battling in the trailers, which hint that Optimus will be modified by his creators into a maniac which attacks his loyal follower.

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and Laura Haddock, “Transformers: The Last Knight” is set to release in June in the US.