Singer-actress Selena Gomez has gifted her mother a personalised handbag as an early Mother’s Day present.

The 24-year-old was given the opportunity to add her own finishing touches to the handbag of the brand Coach, which she gave to her mother Mandy as an early Mother’s Day present with the occasion being on May 14, reports etonline.com.

Selena shared the news on social media with a photo of herself sitting on the floor laughing with her mother. The mother can be seen holding onto a bright red bag tightly.

She shared the photograph on her Instagram account and captioned: “As the new face of Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalise this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence.”

As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT



The singer is also reportedly set to launch a jewellery line, which will be named after herself.