Actress Emily Blunt will return in the sequel of the 2014 film ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, director Doug Liman has revealed.

The new film will be called ‘Live Die Repeat and Repeat’.

Blunt will reprise her role of Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski for the second instalment of the action-adventure franchise along with actor Tom Cruise, reports collider.com.

Liman is also working on biopic ‘American Made’ with Cruise.

In an interview with Collider, he said: “Tom is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

Cruise, who played Major William Cage in the ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, said in 2015 that he had already pitched an idea for a follow-up to the writer and director.