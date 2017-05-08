Supermodel Naomi Campbell has to take more care with her hair after years of extensions ruined it and left her bald.

The 46-year-old revealed that she lost all of her hair because she wore false pieces, and ever since the blunder she has vowed to be more careful with her hair and experiment with alternative methods that are better for it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I do take care of my hair now because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful and I do different things. Yes, it grew back. Thank God,” Campbell told ES magazine.

However, the model is open to wearing wigs.

“Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter any more,” she said.