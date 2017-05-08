Three years after a newborn’s body was spotted floating in the swimming pool of Yesteryear star Nutan’s Mumbra house, the bungalow is again in news. Police on Saturday arrested at least six persons, including a minor, for breaking into the mansion and fleeing with silverware and idols, collectively worth Rs 1 lakh.

The robbery took place on Friday.

Robbers, all in the their teens, broke into the vacant bungalow atop Parsik hills at around 3.45 am and attacked three security guards deputed there by the actor’s family.

“The gang lobbed stones at the guards and then attacked them. The accused entered the bungalow and picked up whatever they could before fleeing,” a police officer told Indian Express.

“The head of the security team, Kailash Tukaram Nigudkar, reported the incident to police on Friday morning and we alerted our informers. Soon, we got a tip-off about four youths from Kalwa slums boasting about a night ‘expedition’. Our team reached the spot and rounded of the boys. During interrogation, they confessed to having committed the crime,” the officer added.

According to a police official, the robbery was pre-planned.