Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing a stylish, sophisticated Delhi girl in her forthcoming “Half Girlfriend”, says she is very tomboyish in real life and that simple things of life makes her happy.

She was present here on Monday, with co-star Arjun Kapoor, director Mohit Suri and author Chetan Bhagat, to re-launch the book cover with the picture of Arjun and Shraddha on it.

Asked about what is the similarity between her and the character Ria that she is playing in the film, Shraddha told media, “I think like Riya Somani. I also feel happy in simple things of life, I like simplicity. On the other hand I am quite tomboyish in real life which is quite different from the character.

“In fact that is why I had to learn certain body language and style of a Delhi girl of high society that Riya comes from.”

As the songs of the film are getting popular, Suri, thanking the listeners, said: “I think the credit goes to the good story, written by Chetan. If I do not have an emotional story, I cannot intensify that with music, so a good story plays the important role here.”

Asked about what made Bhagat collaborate with Suri for the film, the author said: “He has a great understanding of emotion and that was needed for this story. I had an eye on Mohit’s work, his music and how beautifully he weaves it with the story for films. He was my only choice when I went to him with the book to make a film.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is releasing on May 19.